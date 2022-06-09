Moses Lake Schools Announces Change of Middle School Name

A Moses Lake school has a new name after the district's school board announced last night that it voted to move forward with the change.

Chief Moses Lake Middle School will be renamed Columbia Middle School, with its mascot name changing to the 'Redhawks.'

A law passed last year by the state legislature bans the use of Native American symbols and images for schools and mascots.

The renaming in Moses Lake also comes after the Colville Tribes issued a similar decision.

The district has formed three committees to help during the selection process for new mascots. The district also created an online form for the public to submit ideas.