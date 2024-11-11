Moses Lake Schools Removes “Interim” Tag From Superintendent

The Moses Lake School District (MLSD) officially has a new, full-time superintendent.

On Friday, the District announced it is elevating Interim Superintendent Carol Lewis to the position of permanent superintendent, effective immediately.

Lewis was tapped to be the District's interim superintendent following the resignation of Monty Sabin in June.

Since then, MLSD says Lewis has successfully navigated efforts to restructure the District's finances as it grapples with a $20 million budget shortfall, and did so with an emphasis on transparency and collaboration.

Lewis was hired as MLSD's assistant superintendent in 2022 and brought prior experience as a principal, instructional coach, and coordinator in the Cheney School District.

She also holds degrees from both Washington State and Eastern Washington Universities.