Moses Lake Teen Missing; Vancouver PD Asking for Tips

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is looking for answers about a missing Moses Lake teenager.

According to a press release, 15-year-old Treyson Brooks, ran away from a group home in Vancouver, Washington January 24.

Brooks is considered an endangered youth due to his medical conditions and lack of access to his prescribed medications.

Surveillance cameras in Vancouver captured Brooks wearing a black hoodie with a white New Balance logo, "NB" on the left chest, black pants under black shorts with a horizontal white striple, black socks, shoes, and a black backpack.

attachment-Surveilance Photo loading...

Brooks is a black male with light complexion, dark curly hair, with brown eyes standing 5'3" and 185 pounds.

VPD says Treyson could be frequenting area grocery stores. However, the department welcomes any information from central Washington residents about where he may be.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Treyson Brooks, call the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7400.

You can also email detective Jake Carlow with any leads at jake.carlow@cityofvancouver.us