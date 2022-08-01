Motorcyclist Dead in Crash South of Coulee City

A 68-year-old motorcyclist is dead from a crash on southbound SR 17 south of Coulee City Sunday morning.

Troopers say Dennis Armour of Ephrata died at a hospital after rear ending an SUV that had slowed down to turn into the Blue Lake rest area just before 9am.

None of the three people in the SUV were injured.

Troopers say it's not known if Armour was wearing a state compliant helmet, and it's not known if drugs or alcohol was involved.

Following too close was the reason given for the crash.

The highway was partially closed for more than an hour while troopers conducted an investigation.

Armour was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson FLSTC.

The SUV involved was a 2012 Chevy Captiva. It was driven by 39-year-old Ashley Opfer of Renton.

Her two passengers were 37-year-old Steven Horner and six-year-old Hunter Horner, both of Renton. All three were wearing seat belts.