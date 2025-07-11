A motorcyclist has serious injuries after crashing in a drainage ditch Friday morning.

Washington State Patrol said it happened at 9:15 on U.S. 97 near Smithson Road when the rider, 39-year-old Casey Trussell of Aumsville, Oregon, traveled southbound on the highway north of Ellensburg.

Trussell attempted to take a curve but drove off the roadway and crashed.

Troopers don’t yet know whether drugs or alcohol were involved, but Trussell is not currently facing any charges, and he wore his helmet. Medics took him to Harborview Medical Center.