Motorcyclist Killed After DUI Crash on I-90 Near Thorp Sunday Night

Police arrested a 22-year-old Bellevue man after he allegedly drove under the influence and struck and killed a motorcyclist near Thorp Sunday night.

Washington State Patrol says it happened at approximately 8:53 p.m. at mile post 100 Westbound on I-90 near Thorp when an SUV driven by 22-year-old Jordan Carrol struck the rear of a motorcycle and killed the unidentified rider.

The collision also forced a pickup truck towing a trailer, driven by 56-year-old Michael Young of Snohomish, to strike the bike. Neither Young nor Carrol had injuries.

Troopers arrested Carrol for DUI at the time of the accident, but he now faces charges of vehicular homicide.

State Patrol is withholding the identity of the deceased motorcyclist pending notification of next of kin.

