Motorized trail users are invited to a Wednesday evening workshop at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee.

Chelan County is mapping a trails plan for riders of e-bikes, trail bikes and motorcycles, among other recreational vehicles.

The hope, says Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith, is to forge a kind of connective tissue between neighboring counties. He says this will redound to the benefit of local economies.

"The ultimate goal is to connect Kittitas, Chelan and Okanogan counties together - to the point where you can ride through those counties without touching asphalt. It would be a boon, also, for local businesses."

But first comes a preliminary meeting, a workshop divided into four breakout sessions. Besides motorized trails, other topics of discussion include snowmobile trails, amenities and user behavior.

The workshop will be heavy on specifics and user input, Smith says.

"We're going to sit people down at small tables where county staff will be able to ask questions and record the answers. People will even get a chance to look at maps, like, 'I know there's a trail that goes across here. It may not be a recognized trail or on any maps, but it's definitely there. Can we include that?'"

"We're just hoping for an interactive process with the people that actually use these trails."

In the meantime, users are encouraged to take this 10-minute survey, open until Nov. 15. It asks about trail use in the planning areas and public priorities for a coordinated trail planning effort.

You will be asked to rate the features of existing trails.

Anyone who so chooses can enter their name and email address into a drawing for a $250 gift card.

Click here to access the workshop agenda.