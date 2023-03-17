Multi-Agency Narcotics Team In Wenatchee Valley To Hold Auction

Stolen property recovered by policing agencies in the Wenatchee Valley will go up for auction soon.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force has two storage units filled with items that were never claimed by victims or property owners. The majority of the items, mostly brand new, were stolen from new construction sites around the region.

The cost to store these items is adding up so the task force is putting them up for auction to one winning bidder. You will not be able to bid on any of them individually.

The task force says the proceeds will go towards solving illegal drug investigations.

For those interested in viewing these items in person, the unit will hold two viewings to occur on 03-22-23 from 4pm until 5pm and on 03-29-23 from 4pm until 5pm at Eagle Transfer Company at 1751 N. Wenatchee Ave B, Wenatchee, WA 98801. The winner of this auction will be responsible for moving these items out of the storage unit by 04-07-23.

If you have questions, you can leave a voicemail for the CRDTF at 509-664-2310.

Items will not be available for viewing or bid on the public surplus website until Monday, March 20th at 8am. They will be posted under CRDTF BAY #1.

