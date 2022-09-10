N95 Masks Offered at These Locations
In lieu of all the recent wildfires, Chelan-Douglas Health District is giving out free N95 masks, available at various distribution centers all over Chelan County.
Due to an unhealthy amount of smoke in the air, Chelan and Douglas County residents can pick up a free N95 mask at the following locations:
- Chelan County Fire District #1
- Chelan County Fire District #3
- Chelan County Fire District #7
- Chelan County Expo Center
- Chelan Public Library
- Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in Chelan
- Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce
- Lake Chelan Health
- Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce
- Manson Public Library
- NCW Libraries in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
To learn more about the current air quality conditions, visit this link.