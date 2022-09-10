N95 Masks Offered at These Locations

attachment-N95 Cascades loading...

In lieu of all the recent wildfires, Chelan-Douglas Health District is giving out free N95 masks, available at various distribution centers all over Chelan County.

Due to an unhealthy amount of smoke in the air, Chelan and Douglas County residents can pick up a free N95 mask at the following locations:

Chelan County Fire District #1

Chelan County Fire District #3

Chelan County Fire District #7

Chelan County Expo Center

Chelan Public Library

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in Chelan

Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce

Lake Chelan Health

Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce

Manson Public Library

NCW Libraries in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee

To learn more about the current air quality conditions, visit this link.