Nahahum Canyon Brush Fire Burns 1 Acre, Prompts Evacuation Notices

Crews from four different agencies responded to a brush fire in the Cashmere area early Wednesday.

The blaze was reported at around 4:30 a.m. in the Nahahum Canyon area where it blackened just over an acre and prompted Level 1 evacuation notices for several homes before being brought under control.

The fire sparked on property owned by Shawn Ballard or Ballard Ambulance, who aided firefighters by pointing the way to a little-used access road.

"There's a powerline road that the (Chelan County) PUD uses to service powerlines that go through there that I knew about, and I've always kept that it the back of my mind - that if anything ever happened up there, we could use that road. It's a really steep road and the hillside is really steep just getting up to where the fire was at. So, as soon as I saw the fire, I called Rivercom and said 'go up there and take a right and get up on the hill'"

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Chelan County Fire District No. 6 Chief Andy Lee says the fire was likely human caused and is currently under investigation.

Along with District 6, crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 3, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources all responded to the blaze.