November 5th is National Donut Day, but why should it be limited to just one day? We don't need an excuse to crave fresh donuts every day.

I have fond memories of when I was a youngster going to work early in the morning with my dad in Southern California. The ritual stop at the Winchell's Donut shop on the way was worth the 4:30am wake-up call for a young teenager. Those freshly made donuts more than made up for helping clean stalls at the track where my dad trained racehorses.

Now, five decades later, I still have a weakness for donuts, so I found some research into the regional donut favorites in Washington. and which donut chains are the most popular here and elsewhere.

What Is The Favorite Donut Variety in Washington State

We are partial to chocolate frosted donuts, according to Google Trends data, and I prefer the cake-style variety for their chewiness. I also love a good old-fashioned glazed.

This is a ranking of the favorite varieties in the U.S.

Glazed

Powdered Sugar

Chocolate Frosted

Chocolate Glazed

Apple Fritter

Buttermilk

Apple Cider

Boston Cream

Jelly

Old-Fashioned

Strawberry Frosted

Every state's favorite donut courtesy of Yay! Coloring Pages Every state's favorite donut courtesy of Yay! Coloring Pages loading...

What Donut Chain Is King in Washington: Dunkin' or Krispy Kreme?

That's easy for me; you can't beat a box of freshly made Krispy Kreme glazed donuts for the long drive home from Seattle.

Here is how the rest of the U.S. choose their favorite donut chain:

Donut Chain map courtesy Yay! Coloring Pages research Donut Chain map courtesy Yay! Coloring Pages research loading...

The big guys in the donut battle may not have a location near you but there are plenty of small local donut shops and bakeries that can satisfy your cravings so grab a dozen today!

BTW, we may have Dunkin' to thank for the U.S. preference for the spelling "donut" while internationally, "doughnuts" is used. You say "doughnut," and I say "donut." but it is a treat either way. Bon appétit!