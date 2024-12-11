A new type of apple created at Washington State University now has a name.

It was called Washington 64. It's a hybrid between Honeycrisp and Pink Lady apples.

The new name for Washington 64 is (drum roll)..... Sunflare.

The name was chosen through a public contest.

It's the third apple to be created through Washington State University's Breeding Program following the release of Cosmic Crisp in 2019.

Kate Evans at the WSU Tree Fruit Research Center in Wenatchee says Sunflare is a smaller variety with a pink blush and stays firm from harvest time, through CA (controlled atmosphere) storage and refrigeration.

The new vaiety fared favorably versus Honeycrisp or Cripps pink apples during some taste testing in Wenatchee and Yakima. “In its bite, it’s more akin to Cripps Pink than Honeycrisp,” according to Evans. “In consumer taste-tests, people have preferred its texture to Cripps. It’s crisper than Cripps Pink.”

Sunflare apples have a yellow pink skin and white interior Image: WSU

It'll take five years to grow enough trees to send the apples to market. Consumers can expect to see them in stores in 2029