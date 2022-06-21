New Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Executive Director Named

The search for the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust's next executive director is coming to a close with the selection of Eunice Youmans by the trust's board of directors Tuesday.

Current CDLT Executive Director Curt Soper, who is retiring at the end of the year, said they began their search for a new executive director last winter.

"There was a lot of interest (in the position). I think that speaks volumes about the land trust and the folks here who have built the land trust." Soper said, "We did a national search and attracted some really good talent."

Youmans will move her family to the Wenatchee Valley from Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. CDLT says she has an extensive background including non-profit and land management, fundraising and business development.

Soper will work with Youmans for several months after she comes on board August 1st. She will be the land trust's first woman executive director in its 37-year history.

Soper began his run as executive director six years ago, taking over for current Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert.