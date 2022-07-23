New Grocery Outlet Owners Propose New Changes for Wenatchee Store

New Grocery Outlet owners Kevin and Tonya Richmond are looking to upgrade the Wenatchee store by October of this year.

The duo bought the store on January 2, 2022 and are looking into upgrading the store layout, including new storage fixtures, replacing the shelving, adding beer coolers, and updating the fridges.

Kevin Richmond said they have no plans of making a “cookie-cutter” grocery store, hoping to dedicate an entire aisle for NOSH (Natural Organic Specialty and Healthy) items.

The parking lot will be painted and restriped by August 15, with final changes due by October, however that timeline depends on supply chain scheduling.