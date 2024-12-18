East Wenatchee City Council has restricted some on-street parking near Costco.

Parking will only be legal on the south side of 2nd Street South East between Rock Island Road and Highline Drive.

The road was considered two narrow for two-way traffic to pass safely when vehicles are parked on both sides of the street.

The code revision approved by the city council on Tuesday restricts parking on the north side of the street.

Get our free mobile app

As a result of the changes, several residents will lose on-street parking directly in front of their homes.

attachment-EW Parking restriction loading...

The parking infraction would carry a fine of up to $100 for any vehicle ticketed for parking illegally.

Explore 5 of the Biggest Ranches in Washington State Here's our list of the biggest ranches in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals