New Non-Profit Looks To Save Sports & Activities At Moses Lake Schools

A new non-profit organization is trying to save extracurricular activities at Moses Lake High School.

The group, Community Athletics and Activities (CAA), has established a goal of raising $2.6 million by the start of the coming school year to help fund athletics and other activities which are not directly supported financially by the Moses Lake School District.

The District is grappling with a $20 million budget shortfall and many extracurriculars, including major sports programs, are in jeopardy of being cancelled for the 2024-25 school year if a means of funding cannot be found.

CAA will present their ambitious plan for raising the funds necessary to keep all high school and middle school sports and activities running at the District's board meeting next Thursday, July 25.

The not-for-profit has also announced a $50,000 match campaign for all donations it receives over the next three weeks.