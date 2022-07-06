New Semipro Football Team Coming to Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Valley Storms anticipate debuting their new semi pro football team after it was confirmed that the Wenatchee Rams will not be returning next year.

Wenatchee local Coach Brad Kesterson says the team is composed of former Rams players and new players from western Washington.

The team currently has about 20 players for a 30 player team. Coach Kesterson is hoping to fill the slots before the spring/summer season in 2023.

The Storms may play a few games towards the end of this summer if they meet their player quota.

Kesterson said that Rams Head Coach Mickey White was not going to bring back the team and is instead retiring.