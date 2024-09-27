New Wildfire Threatening Homes Near Canadian Border In Ferry County

A late-season wildfire that sparked earlier this week is still burning near the U.S./Canadian Border in Northern Ferry County.

The Goosmus Fire is torching grass, brush, and timber approximately four miles south of Danville, where it has grown to approximately 1,700 acres since sparking early Thursday (Sept. 26) from unknown causes.

There are currently 127 personnel assigned to the blaze with crews reportedly making good progress in their efforts to contain the fire on Thursday by using aerial retardant drops along with hand crews and dozers to build direct and indirect fire lines.

The blaze has reportedly ignited multiple spot fires in the area, especially around 4th of July Creek, where Level 3 evacuation notices have been issued for numerous homes.

There are also Level 2 notifications out for the town of Danville, and the area north of Big Goosmus Road, along State Route 21 to the Canadian Border.

In addition, Big Goosmus and 4th of July Creek Roads are closed to general public access, with only local residential traffic currently being allowed.

The fire is currently listed at 0% contained with a estimated full containment date of Oct. 9.