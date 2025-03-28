No Reprieve: Studded Tire Deadline is March 31st

There is no plan to extend the deadline to remove studded tires from your vehicle in Washington by Monday, March 31st.

Spring has arrived and so has the annual trip to the tire shop to have studded tires removed from your vehicle.

Automotive centers are going to be busy this weekend as drivers try to beat the deadline, so the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is encouraging travelers to plan ahead.

WSDOT requires studded tires to be removed by the end of the day on Monday, March 31st or motorists risk a potential fine of $137. Studded tires are legal for use in Washington from Nov. 1st to March 31st, unless an extension is announced

Washington and Oregon have the same March 31st deadline but other states may have different seasonal restrictions. No matter. There is no waiver for visitors or out of state licensed vehicles to operate with studded tires after March 31st.

WSDOT can extend the deadline but this weekend and into next week, there are no statewide forecasts warranting a deadline extension, according to WSDOT as of Friday.

Late season snow is possible, and WSDOT recommends drivers use approved traction tires and carry chains if needed. WSDOT says it will have crews ready to respond quickly to spring snowfall.

WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin says there are good options to consider that don't cause the damage that results from traditional studded tire use.

"Studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to Washington's state-owned roads each winter, in addition to damaging city and county roads. There are many alternative traction options available. We encourage drivers to consider non-stud, winter-tread tires, which provide excellent traction without the road damage caused by metal studs." -- James Morin, WSDOT

Here is more information about studded tire use and regulations from the Washington State Patrol.