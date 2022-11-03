North Cascades Highway Temporarily Closed Amidst Weekend Snow Storms

SR 20 North Cascades Highway will be closed temporarily on Thursday due to potential avalanche dangers.

Starting Thursday, heavy rain and snow will continue through the weekend and increase the likelihood for avalanches.

For the safety of both crews and commuters, the road will be closed between the westside of Ross Dam Trailhead and the eastside of Silver Star Gate, between MP 134-171.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will reassess whether to reopen the highway early next week, and determine whether it will be safe for work.

WSDOT Public Information Officer Lauren Loebsack wants to remind drivers to drive slowly, make sure your car is ready for winter, and to keep a coat and blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency.