A series of free spay and neuter clinics in Okanogan County have been filled to capacity in the past, and Greater Good Charities and Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) have planned another 3-day event this month. The free clinics have provided spaying and neutering of over 1,000 dogs and cats at each event.

Big Fix 4.0 is Washington's largest free spay/neuter, vaccination, and microchip clinic. On September 25-28, free spay and neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping services will be provided first come, first served at the Okanogan County fairgrounds.

Residents of Okanogan County may bring their pet dogs and both pet and free-roaming cats for the free spay/neuter surgeries.

“The Good Fix clinics have reached their capacity at prior events by early morning every day, highlighting the overwhelming demand for accessible animal welfare services in these local ommunities.” --Jill Servais, TOAR founder and board president.

The public is encouraged to line up early for the available appointments. There are no reservations available

TOAR holds the free clinics for a variety of factors;

Okanogan County, the largest county in Washington State, faces a critical challenge in animal welfare with no county animal shelter or control officer.

Each year, more than 2,500 cats and dogs rely on a handful of small rescues for sheltering, amidst limited resources for essential services like low-cost spay/neuter and veterinary care.

With 19% of Okanogan County residents living below the poverty line, access to free spay/neuter, vaccines, microchipping, and parasite prevention is vital to supporting pet owners and curbing animal overpopulation.

Big Fix 4.0 aims to keep community animal populations healthier, reduce shelter intake, and relieve the burden on animal shelters to euthanize unwanted pets.The effort will also reduce the amount of unwanted litters and humanely minimize the free-roaming populations over time.

The Good Fix clinics will be held from September 25 to 28 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds at 175 Rodeo Trail Rd, Okanogan. Those who are interested should plan to arrive early. Official registration begins at 7:30 AM, but past clinics have reached capacity by 5 AM.

To volunteer for the event, email volunteer@toarwa.org.

Greater Good Charities works with shelters and community cat organizations to help control pet overpopulation in communities by providing free spay and neuter services to the public. These clinics can help reduce the burden on animal shelters when unwanted puppies and kittens are brought to them.

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization.

Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the humane treatment of companion animals in Okanogan County, Washington. TOAR focuses on addressing pet overpopulation through spay/neuter initiatives, sheltering support, community engagement, and educational programs.