A pair of wildfires sent crews scrambling on Thursday and placed dozens of homes on high alert in Okanogan County.

STUD HORSE MOUNTAIN FIRE NEAR WINTHROP BURNS FAST AND HOT

The Stud Horse Mountain Fire was first reported at around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Pearrygin Lake State Park near Winthrop and quickly spread, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for homes on Bear Creek Road and Sunflower Lane, as well as an order for state mobilization.

The blaze has burned approximately 550 acres and although it has threatened numerous structures, none have reportedly been lost.

Trees burning during the Stud Horse Fire near Winthrop on July 31 photo credit: Facebook (Whatcom County Weather)

DRY GULCH / EDEN FIRE PLACES HOMES ON HIGH ALERT NEAR CHESAW

Further north, the Dry Gulch / Eden Fire, which sparked several hours later near the Canadian Border in the Oroville vicinity, caused a Level 2 notice for homes in the area of Old Burnham Road - which have since been reduced to a Level 1 Fire Advisory.

Wildland firefighter keeps watch on the Stud Horse Fire near Winthrop on July 31 (photo credit: Okanogan County Fire District #6)

The fire had reportedly torched roughly 100 acres as of late Thursday with no structures known to be damaged or destroyed.

Firefighters appear to have gained the upper hand on both blazes but the evacuation notices attached to each have continued into Friday.

It's not yet known what officially caused either fire, and both are under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.