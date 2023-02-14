One Injured In Crash On US 97 North Of Ellensburg

Source: Washington State Patrol District 6

One person is injured from a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 97 north of Ellensburg late Monday night. 

Troopers say a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by 63-year-old James Notman of Cowiche was southbound about 10 miles north of Ellensburg when Notman lost control, crossed the center median and hit a northbound 2004 Ford F250 pickup truck. 

Notman was cited for driving too fast for conditions, and was taken to Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics with injuries. 

The driver of the pickup, 62-year-old Roy Shively of North Bend, was not injured in the crash. 

Both vehicles had reportable damage. Drug or alcohol were not involved. 

The crash took place just before 11:30 Monday night. 

