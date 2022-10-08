One Teen Dead and Another Seriously Injured During Othello Shooting

The Othello Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one teen dead and another seriously injured in Othello Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Othello police officers responded to reports of gunfire on the intersection of Sylvan and Rose Drives.

Officers found two 16-year-old girls shot inside a white SUV. The SUV had crashed into an apartment building.

One of the victims was the driver of the SUV and was found dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to Othello Community Hospital and later transferred to another hospital. She is currently in the hospital being treated for her life threatening injuries.

Three passengers were inside the SUV and were found unharmed.

Investigators discovered that the SUV was following a second vehicle when a passenger in the second vehicle began shooting at them.

Several shots were fired. Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.

The Othello Police Department wrote that this was a gang related homicide.

The family of the deceased victim has been notified. Police are withholding the victim's name out of respect.

Othello Police Department Detectives will continue investigating this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Othello Police Department at (509)-488-3314.