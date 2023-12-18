Police Reportedly Investigating Shooting At Wenatchee VA Clinic

Local police are investigating an incident that reportedly involved shots being fired at a Department of Veteran's Affairs building in Olds Station late Sunday.

At daybreak Monday, the Elwood "Bud" Link Outpatient Clinic in the 2500 block of Chester Kimm Road displayed signs of damage and the entire facility and its parking lot had been cordoned off with crime scene tape.

The incident also reportedly included a suspect pursuit that crossed the Odabashian Bridge into East Wenatchee before ending somewhere along Eastmont Avenue just before midnight.

The clinic was closed today but it's unclear if the reported incident is what prompted the closure.

More details are expected to be released soon.