The City of Leavenworth has openings on it's Planing Commission and Housing Advisory Committee.

The open Planning Commission seat role begins in June and two seats on the Housing Advisory Committee open in May.

The Planning Commission is responsible for long-range planning and legislative policy recommendations to the City Council. The individual selected will serve the remainder of the current four-year term of Kenney Renner-Singer ending in April 2027.

The Housing Advisory Committee reviews and makes recommendations to the City Council on how to spend city funds devoted to housing.

Meetings for the Planning Commission are at 7:00 PM at City Hall on the first Wednesday of each month. The Housing Advisory Committee meetings are at 3:00 PM in City Hall on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Applicants must be registered voters and have been residing within the city limits for at least one year.

The deadline to apply is 4:00 PM on Friday, May 9th. Letters of interest should be submitted to:

City of Leavenworth Attn: Andrea Fischer, City Clerk 700 Hwy 2 | PO Box 287 Leavenworth, WA 98826 afischer@cityofleavenworth.com