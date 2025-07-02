Independence Day weekend is one of the most active times for boating and drinking.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said they will participate in Operation Dry Water and deploy higher amounts of deputies on the water to monitor for drinking and boating this weekend.

Why Operation Dry Water?

Boaters can expect to see Grant County Sheriff's boats and watercraft on the water at one of Grant County's lakes or the Columbia River.

Operation Dry Water focuses on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents. It is the leading factor in 17% of deaths on the water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Just like driving a car, operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against the law. Deputies may impound the boat and arrest the operator. Penalties could include fines, jail, loss of boating privileges, and even loss of driving privileges.