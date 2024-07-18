Kittitas County Jail Using New Technology Monitor Inmate Health

The Kittitas County Jail is the first in the state to use the Overwatch system to keep track of the health of inmates.

An Overwatch looks like a wristwatch, but instead offers medical monitoring technology.

Get our free mobile app

The system offers remote, real-time monitoring of inmate health and alerts Jail staff of possible threats and medical emergencies.

The Kittitas County jail is getting the technology as part of a pilot program.

The jail is being reimbursed for startup costs of the system by the Washington Counties Risk Pool, which is an association that insures and helps manage risk and liability for 24 of the state's county governments.

According to the Sheriff's Office, OverWatch sensors can be distributed to inmates during the critical jail intake period, when inmates are often at the greatest risk of health emergencies.

They say the technology will be a big help in addressing inmate health issues before they escalate.

"We are committed to maintaining the highest safety and security standards for everyone in our custody,” said Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers. “Implementing the OverWatch system is a significant step toward enhancing these standards.”

David Sanders is Chief Operating Officer of 4Sight Labs, which manufactures OverWatch.

"We look forward to working with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office to integrate the OverWatch system into their operations," said Sanders. "Our technology is designed to enhance situational awareness and enable rapid response, ultimately improving facility security."

Washington jails and prisons experienced 24 in-custody deaths in 2023 and another 12 so far this year. There have been no recent jail deaths in Kittitas County.

Chelan County recently agreed to pay $2.5 million to the family of an inmate who died while in custody at the county jail.

The county and family members of 42-year-old Blair Nelson reached a settlement in late April and the wrongful death lawsuit from the family was dismissed

Nelson was found dead in her cell from alcohol withdrawal on Nov. 21, 2021 about 15 hours after being booked into the county jail on a DUI arrest.

Get our free mobile app

The family claimed the jail failed to give Nelson necessary medical treatment.