Passenger was Airlifted to Harborview Medical Center After Crash on I-90

A female passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a crash on I-90 left her with life threatening injuries Saturday morning.

At 1:22 a.m., a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were both going eastbound on I-90.

Around MP 113 near Ellensburg, the Pontiac driver side swiped the Dodge on the left lane, resulting in the Pontiac swerving off the roadway and rolling over.

The passenger in the Pontiac was 47-year-old Sandra Macias De Alba, who was left with life threatening injuries and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The driver of the Pontiac was 26-year-old Jose Castorena, who also suffered injuries and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial.

Macias De Alba is currently in stable condition.

Neither the driver nor the three passengers inside the Dodge were injured.

Washington State Trooper Jeremy Weber said witnesses from the scene saw the Pontiac going over 100 mph.

Castorena was charged with vehicular assault.