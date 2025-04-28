Meet Patches, a lovable bundle of joy with a heart as big as his wagging tail.

Patches is known for his affectionate nature, and he's always ready to shower his family with cuddles and kisses. His playful spirit is infectious, and he loves a good game of fetch or a romp in the yard.

Despite boundless energy, Patches is also well-behaved, so he's a perfect companion for an active family or relaxing walks and family time. Whether he’s snuggling on the couch or entertaining with his playful antics, Patches is sure to bring smiles and laughter to everyone around him.

And check out those eyes!

Meet Patches;

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 7 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0051208656

Patches is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

