Pedestrian Killed On I-90 In Moses Lake ID’d By Police
The identity of a pedestrian who was killed in Moses Lake last weekend has been released.
The Washington State Patrol says 56-year-old Randy H. Raap of Moses Lake died after being struck by an SUV on Interstate-90.
Troopers say Raap might have jumped from an overpass onto the freeway and was reportedly in the roadway when he was hit by 30-year-old Alexander Sparks of Everett, who was uninjured in the collision along with the lone passenger in his vehicle.
A State Patrol report indicates Sparks was not intoxicated but it's still unknown if Raap might have been impaired at the time of the the incident, which remains under investigation.
