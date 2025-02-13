The Wenatchee PD reports that a female pedestrian was struck by a moving vehicle Thursday morning.

The incident was brought to law enforcement's attention around 8 a.m., and per the account relayed by the caller, the woman was struck while traversing a crosswalk.

"There was a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision at Hawley and Wenatchee Ave.," says Capt. Brain Chance. "It shut down traffic for a while - traffic got diverted down Hawley" while emergency responders arrived on scene.

"It sounds like minor injuries, thankfully, based on what I know from the call comments. The comments didn't even clearly indicate whether the individual was transported or not."

It could be that the ensuing injuries were relatively benign, Chance says, but "there was mention of a possible head injury. Some of the comments from EMS and/or fire indicated that it was minor."

Chance's impression is that the collision may've been "fairly low-speed." We won't know until Friday, "at the earliest," if criminal charges are pending.

"It could be a violation, but that's all going to depend on the investigation of the collision done by the responding officer. That's 100 percent yet to be determined."

"Regardless, it clearly could be a violation - vehicle traffic is expected to yield to pedestrian traffic, and the call comments did indicate that she was in the crosswalk."

"But, again, I don't know whether she was crossing against her crossing signal, or if she had the clear right-of-way based on traffic flow at the intersection at the time."