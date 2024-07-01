Peshastin Bridge Project Making Steady Progress

A project to replace the deck of the Peshastin River Bridge is proceeding on schedule.

Work on the 97-year-old span has required its complete closure to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic since June 17.

In a recent post on social media, Chelan County officials said crews have now finished a part of the project known as 'hydro milling", which is a process that utilizes water pumped at high pressures to clean industrial pipes and other materials.

The post also outlines how the project's contractor prevents hydro milling debris from entering the waters of the river below.

The bridge's closure prompted a detour for vehicle traffic in the area using North Road and the Chumstick Highway.

The County says the project is scheduled to be completed on July 12 but could wrap up as soon as the end of this week.