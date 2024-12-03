Calling all private and public sector actors! Pinnacles Prep, a Wenatchee charter school, needs your expertise (but not your money - more on that in a second). The school's "mini-internship" program is scheduled for mid-March.

The program is designed to connect participating eighth graders "with organizations and businesses that match their future career aspirations or an area of personal interest," says Pinnacles Prep cofounder Sara Rolfs. "Student candidates will submit resumes and cover letters to interested organizations as part of the selection process."

"Ideal host sites will provide students with hands-on learning experiences and opportunities to develop new professional skills. Organizations will host the intern(s) for 2 - 3 hours a day for the 5 days of the week of March 10 - 14, 2025." Pinnacles faculty will be available to assist with creating individual projects. The cost of transportation will be borne by the school. In fact, this endeavor won't cost host sites anything at all. What do you have to lose, Wenatchee business community?

According to Rolfs, "Pinnacles Prep’s mission is to make learning relevant, enabling students to think critically, build relationships and navigate systems to make positive contributions to our world. The internship program will provide students with critical career connections while supporting our local businesses and organizations."

"The 8th grade mini-internship program is a free opportunity for students to help explore a career in a specific industry and provide hands-on experience. Experiential learning remains the best way to learn important skills, such as professionalism, communication skills and confidence and self-knowledge."

"Hosting interns is an excellent way to renew organizational joy and fulfillment and can be as much of a benefit for the organization as it is for the student. Hosting youth internships can be a way to attract new talent, increase productivity, bring fresh ideas and enthusiasm to the workplace and boost morale all at the minimal cost to the organization."

Click here if you'd like to arrange an internship. Rolfs is reachable at sara@pinnaclesprep.org or 509-888-6464.