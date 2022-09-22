Plans Moving Forward On Riverfront Park Splash Pad

Chelan County PUD Commissioners are looking at results of an Open House earlier this month about plans for upgrades at Riverfront Park.

About 80 people took part in the presentations at Pybus Public Market, with one proposed enhancement drawing the most attention.

"Most of the discussion centered around the splash pad, and I now there's been a fair amount of interest the board about that too," said PUD managing director of district services Justin Erickson.

Erickson gave commissioners a rundown of three concepts for a splash pad at there meeting this week.

He said one popular splash pad design includes a concept centered on fountains.

Another design is focused on the local history of the Columbia and Okanogan Steamship Company on the Columbia River, which operated from1892-1914.

The third design uses the river as its theme.

Erickson said the first and third designs were the most popular with the public.

PUD commissioner Randy Smith thinks the splash pad and the overall improvements planned for Riverfront Park are highly impressive.

"This is something that we really ought to understand is very special for what we've been able to do here in Chelan County and be very respectful of it," said Smith.

Erickson there'll be more discussion to get a consensus on a splash pad design that'll move forward.

The PUD and the City of Wenatchee are working together on the upgrades at Riverfront Park, and construction on the splash pad could built in the next several years.

The park is owned by the city of Wenatchee, but is managed by the PUD under a special agreement.

The PUD is obligated to manage the space as part of its license from the federal government to operate Rock Island Dam.