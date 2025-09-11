Have you ever visited an aquarium with displays of marine life? Picture giant glass-walled fish tanks filled with ocean-dwelling sea life to tidal pool displays where you can actually handle starfish and other invertebrates.

One of the most beautiful in the country, based on visitor feedback, is located in Washington State.

Here is a list of the most beautiful aquariums in the country where you can get up close with the amazing creatures that live in our oceans, often in their natural habitat.

1. Belle Isle Aquarium—Detroit, Michigan

Topping the list of America’s most beautiful aquariums is Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, Michigan. Belle Isle opened in 1904, making it one of the oldest aquariums in the country. It boasts 200 different saltwater and freshwater species.

2. Butterfly House & Aquarium—Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The Butterfly House & Aquarium is the only one of its kind in the Dakotas; visitors can view species from as far as the Caribbean and Indo-Pacific regions

3. Birch Aquarium—La Jolla, California

Birch Aquarium, also known as Scripps Aquarium, was first established in 1903 and has relocated several times before landing at the University of California in San Diego. One of the attractions is a two-story-tall kelp forest, found up and down the California coast.

4. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium—Tacoma, Washington

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is ranked the fourth most beautiful aquarium in America. It displays one of the only two jelly globes in the country and animals such as the scalloped hammerhead shark and the giant Pacific octopus.

5. Seacoast Science Center—Rye, New Hampshire

Exhibits include tropical reef habitats, interactive edge-of-the-sea touch tanks, and a whale exhibit with a 32-foot whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling.

6. VIA Aquarium—Schenectady, New York

Visitors can enjoy 45 exhibits of marine and reptile life and even feed stingrays. VIA Aquarium also conducts interesting behind-the-scenes tours to show how the aquarium operates and offers the chance to be a junior aquarist for a day.

7. Sea Life Park Hawaii – Waimānalo, Hawaii

The park is on the Windward, or east, coast of O’ahu and features an aquarium, marine mammal park, and bird sanctuary. It's in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, so visitors can learn about native Hawaiian sharks and interact with dolphins.

8. Mississippi Aquarium—Gulfport, Mississippi

The relatively new Mississippi Aquarium opened in 2020 and has more than 200 aquatic species on display with 12 fresh and saltwater exhibits. Visitors can interact with Atlantic bottlenose dolphins.

9. Aquarium at the Boardwalk—Branson, Missouri

Branson is the famous entertainment destination in the Ozarks, and the Aquarium at the Boardwalk has some very unique experiences, such as underwater tunnels where you can view sharks and stingrays swimming overhead and an interactive jellyfish display.

10. Cape Cod Museum of Natural History—Brewster, Massachusetts

Rounding out America’s top ten most beautiful aquariums is the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History.The displays focus on the flora and fauna that live in the Cape. The museum educates the public about horseshoe crabs, with its conservation programs.

The study of Tripadvisor data was gathered by an online gaming site CSDB.gg

The company pointed out in a news release that many people are unable to see aquatic wildlife in its natural habitat, so aquariums provide that opportunity and can educate the public on conservation efforts.