Police in Kittitas County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred on Friday in Ellensburg.

The Ellensburg Police Department says it happened at around 1:45 p.m. at a smoke shop in the 400 block of South Main Street.

Image of store where robbery occurred. (photo credit: Google)

Investigators say video surveillance of the incident shows a masked male suspect enter the establishment and brandish a firearm to the cashier, prior to making off with assorted merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as likely white, although they say his race was difficult to discern due to the face covering, standing approximately 6'0" tall with a medium build.

Surveillance footage (still image) of Ellensburg robbery suspect. (photo credit: Ellensburg P.D.)

The man was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket over a yellow-and-green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses. Detectives say the suspect fled on foot, heading west on Main Street, and reportedly discarded some of his clothing after exiting the store.

No shots were fired during the robbery and no one was injured.

Ellensburg Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or his current whereabouts to contact them at 509-962-7280.