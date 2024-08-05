Police Looking For Clues In Hit-&-Run Fatality Near Moses Lake

Police in Grant County are asking for the public's assistance in locating the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run near Moses Lake.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of 19-year-old Adrian Baeza Escobedo of Moses Lake was found in a ditch alongside Road M Southeast by a passerby at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the road is in a rural location and investigators found few clues at the scene.

"This is a stretch of Road M Southeast that has very little lighting and it's in the middle of farm fields. So we're hoping that somebody might have a security surveillance camera facing the roadway that will at least give us an idea of when it might have happened and a vehicle that was involved."

Foreman says the public should be on the lookout for vehicles that offer one prevailing clue.

"What we suspect is that the vehicle has right front end damage and based on the evidence, we suspect it's a passenger car rather than a pickup truck or larger vehicle. So we're asking the public to be on the lookout for such a car or if they know someone with a vehicle matching that description, please give us a call so we can follow up."

The Sheriff's Office says its uncertain what the make, model or color of the involved vehicle might be.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160. Tipsters can remain anonymous.