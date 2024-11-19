Police Say No Cause For Public Concern After Body Found In Cashmere

KPQ has followed up regarding reports of a body that was discovered in the Cashmere area early this morning.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a passerby found the body in a parking lot at around 3:30 a.m.

Reinfeld says the deceased person was the victim of a suicide.

It is KPQ's policy not to report any details related to such cases, but we are providing general information about the finding to allay any concerns since the deceased person was found in a public place.