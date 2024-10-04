Police Seeking Man Wanted For Exposing Himself Inside Wenatchee Valley Mall

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help is identifying a man wanted for indecent exposure at the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee on Monday.

East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says a woman reportedly saw the man reveal his genitalia inside a store at the mall.

Officers reviewed video surveillance footage from the retailer, which they say confirmed the man's conduct and added it appeared the man might have deliberately flashed the camera.

After the exposure, the man reportedly left the store and went into another retailer at the mall.

Police describe the perpetrator as being a Caucasian in his early 30s with a slim-to-medium build, standing between 5'10" and 6'0" tall with bleach-highlighted, skin fade-styled brown hair.

Anyone with information about the man or his alleged crime is being asked to contact the East Wenatchee Police Department.

Investigators are withholding the name of the business where they say the exposure took place.