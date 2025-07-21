The Incident Management tea on the Pomas Fire will host a community meeting tonight at the Chelan County Fire District #8 station in Entiat. This meeting will also be streamed live at 7pm Monday this evening on the Pomas Fire 2025 Facebook page

Officials will update the firefighting efforts and challenges due to the lack of road access and extremely steep and rugged terrain.

The Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 12 reports more than 750 firefighters are trying to keep the fire within the Entiat River drainage. The fire has grown to 3,429 acres since it started in mid-June from lightning. The acreage estimate has been reduced from earlier reports due to better mapping. The fire continues to burn in grass, shrubs, timber, and heavy dead and down timber about 36 miles northwest of Entiat

Get our free mobile app

Sunday, a fleet of three helicopters dropped around 75,000 gallons of water on hotspots. Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms forecast over the area may slow operations today due to deteriorating road conditions and safety concerns.

A Level 1 Fire Advisory remains in place for Holden Village and the Rio Tinto Mine water treatment plant. The Lucerne community is not included in the advisory.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest added an expanded closure order as of today due to heavy equipment working on secondary line construction along Chiwawa Road.

The fire is still about 12 air miles from the Pacific Crest Trail and currently poses no threat.