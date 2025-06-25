The Pomas Fire in northern Chelan County has increased in size and prompted the closure of several popular campgrounds, as well as roads and more trails.

The blaze is burning in dead and down timber within the footprint of the 2015 Wolverine Fire about 36 miles northwest of Entiat and is currently listed at 1,509 acres with 0% containment.

The fire was first reported on June 13 after being sparked by a lightning strike that smoldered for several weeks.

A portion of the Glacier Peak Wilderness area on the Entiat River Ranger District was closed last week due to the fire, along with 15 trails and access to several lakes, including Ice Lakes and Myrtle Lake.

On Tuesday, officials announced the closure of 13 additional trails, as well as nine Forest Service roads, and six campgrounds, including popular spots like Silver Falls and Cottonwood.

Fire managers say the blaze continues to spread in windy conditions and has moved into the Ice Creek vicinity, and is also burning on both sides of the Entait River where it continues to create spot fires.

Crews are using heavy equipment to revitalize containment lines that were built during previous wildfires in the Tommy Creek and Shady Pass areas, and are also working to safeguard key infrastructure like the Myrtle Creek Bridge by wrapping it with fire-resistant material.

Firefighters with the Redmond Hotshots wrap the Anthem Creek trail bridge (located in the upper Entiat Valley) with protective sheeting to protect it from potential fire growth on the Pomas Fire on June 19. Photo credit: U.S. Forest Service Firefighters with the Redmond Hotshots wrap the Anthem Creek trail bridge (located in the upper Entiat Valley) with protective sheeting to protect it from potential fire growth on the Pomas Fire on June 19. Photo credit: U.S. Forest Service loading...

The forest is reportedly much drier than it was 10 years ago during the Wolverine Fire, and the amount of dead timber remaining from that incident, along with the winds and low humidity continue to make firefighting efforts difficult.

A Type 3 Incident Management team from Southeast Washington, overseeing 109 personnel and using three helicopters and a water tender, took over day-to-day operations of the fire on Sunday morning.

Drivers using Entiat River Road are being advised of an increased presence of fire personnel and apparatus on and around the roadway, and are being asked to slow down and drive with caution.

The fire has yet to prompt any evacuation notices and no structures have been damaged or destroyed, and no injuries reported.

Here is a complete list of all road, campground, and trail closures associated with the fire:

ROADS CLOSED

• FSR 5100 (ENTIAT RIVER) north of Lake Creek Campground

• FSR 5605 (TOMMY CREEK)

• FSR 5605-111

• FSR 5900 (SHADY PASS) from the junction with FSR 5100 to Shady Pass

• FSR 5900-112 (BIG HILL)

• FSR 5606 (NORTH FORK)

• FSR 5608 (DUNCAN HILL)

• FSR 5901

• FSR 5902

CAMPGROUNDS CLOSED

• SILVER FALLS

• COTTONWOOD

• THREE CREEK

• SPRUCE GROVE

• NORTH FORK

• SNOWSHOE SPRING

TRAILS CLOSED

• No. 1400 (ENTIAT RIVER)

• No. 1404 (COW CREEK)

• No. 1404A (MYRTLE LAKE)

• No. 1430A (LARCH LAKE HIKER)

• No. 1430 (LARCH LAKES)

• No. 1442 (SILVER FALLS)

• No. 1408 (GARLAND PEAK)

• No. 1453 (POMAS PASS)

• No. 1405 (ICE CREEK)

• No. 1230 (SNOWBRUSHY) from the junction with Trail #1400 to Milham Pass

• No. 1432 (45 MILE DRIVE)

• No. 1434 (DUNCAN HILLL)

• No. 1435 (ANTHEM CREEK)

• No. 1433 (PYRAMID MOUNTAIN)

• No. 1439 (SOUTH PYRAMID CREEK)

• No. 1431 (COOL CREEK)

• No. 1231 (WILSON CREEK)

• No. 1437 (NORTH FORK ENTIAT RIVER)

• No. 1436 (FERN LAKE)

• No. 1438 (PUGH RIDGE)

• No. 1440 (BUTTE CREEK)

• No. 1441 (PYRAMID MOUNTAIN)

• No. 1429 (SHETIPO CREEK)

• No. 1428 (THREE CREEK)

• No. 1425 (UPPER TOMMY)

• No. 1425A (KLONE PEAK)

• No. 1409.1 (UPPER MAD RIVER) north from the junction with Trail No. 1426

• No. 1409.2