Power Restored, Roads Normal After Major Storm Hits Wenatchee Area

Power and travel are back to normal after a heavy storm blew through the Wenatchee area Sunday afternoon.

At one point, hundreds of Chelan and Douglas PUD customers were without power, and both No. 1 and No. 2 Canyon Roads in Wenatchee were closed during the storm.

Data from the National Weather Service shows nearly half an inch of rain fell at Pangborn Airport between 1:30 and 2:00 pm Sunday, with individual observations up to a half-inch.

Douglas County PUD reported all 390 customers were without power before all customers were restored by 6:20 pm.

Grant County PUD was working to restore power Sunday to 933 customers west of Quincy, including all of Crescent Bar.

Chelan County Public Works thanked the public for its support on social media once on all roads were back open Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Joey Clevenger says weather patterns will be quiet this week, but models show another moisture plume next weekend.

"It could be another showery weekend, especially for the Cascade Crest, including Wenatchee," said Clevenger. "The main impacts from that possibly be more localized flooding and increases on some of the local streams and rivers."