President’s Day Protest Coming to Wenatchee Courthouse

There's a protest taking place President's Day at the Wenatchee courthouse.

The event is part of a national movement and day of protest, which is expected to occur at the White House, state capitols, and city halls across the U.S.

A reddit post circulating on community social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram says this will pertain to Wenatchee. They will be meeting at the courthouse at noon Monday, February 17.

KPQ learned of this event through the Facebook group "Wenatchee Valley Community, Crime, Rants and Raves."

This event takes place almost two weeks after around 1,500 people showed up to the state capitol in Olympia. Many citing President Donald Trump's stances on immigration and Elon Musks involvement in the government as their reasons for showing up.

Olympia is just one of 50 protests that occurred February 5 around the nation.

A national group called the "50501 Movement" has been organizing events across the country. Their website claims they are organizing 50 protests in 50 states to "uphold the Consitution and limit executive overreach."

As of this posting, there have been attempts to reach out to the Wenatchee events organizers but they have declined comment for the moment.