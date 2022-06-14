Pride Festival Returns to Wenatchee Valley

The Wenatchee Pride Festival returns the Valley on Saturday.

The annual event, which is staged by the group Wenatchee Pride, was scrapped the last two years due to the pandemic.

Pride’s Volunteer & Events Coordinator, Ashley Peterson, says the timing of the event has an historical influence.

“The mission is to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, which is where the gay rights movement came from,” explained Peterson. “We take this as an opportunity to create a safe space for the queer community to come together and celebrate being their authentic selves.”

This year’s festival includes live music, vendors, kids’ activities, food trucks and a beer garden.

It will be held at Memorial Park in Wenatchee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.