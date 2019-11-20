Proposed Wenatchee Charter School Hopeful to Land in Community Center

The city of Wenatchee has closed the Request for Qualifications process for groups interested in operating the Wenatchee Community Center and is on track to finding a prospect ready to take on the responsibility in 2021. Pinnacles Prep, a proposed charter public school, had its statement of qualifications accepted by the Wenatchee Arts, Parks and Recreation committee.

"We were scouting around town for facilities," said Sara Rolfs, co-founder. "We were digging into some studies that were done around town...and really realized that the community is asking for smaller options, more personalized learning, project based, hands on for students that just aren't succeeding in the traditional school model."

The small school would cap each grade level to 70 students and will start out offering grades 6th and 7th with the promise of adding an additional grade level each school year through 12th grade.

"We felt the community center had adequate square footage for our first couple of years and is really in the neighborhood of one of our target populations," said Rolfs.

For the school to come to fruition, there are several steps to be done prior such as the Washington State Charter School application process in February, an open forum with the commission in May and city council's approval.