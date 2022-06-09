PUD Satisfied With City of Wenatchee’s Noise Study on the Confluence Parkway

Chelan County PUD commissioners are happy with a noise study conducted by the City of Wenatchee.

Commissioners had questioned whether the study on the proposed Confluence Parkway included traffic noise.

But Commissioner Steve McKenna says a review by a firm hired by the PUD confirmed that the city's study was thorough.

"We confirmed that there was good data there," said McKenna.

The PUD has taken an interest in the Confluence Parkway Project because it's required by the federal government to maintain the adjacent recreational area.

The PUD's license to operate the Rock Island Dam is tied to it's management of certain environmental and recreational areas and is overseen by the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission (FERC).

The utility hired Jacob's Engineering Group from Bellevue to conduct a review of the city's noise study. Another actual noise study is unlikely after the review backed up the city's study.

Commissioner Garry Arseneault said the PUD's review of the city's study was triggered by his misunderstanding of information from the city.

"I was sort of the culprit behind the noise study, said Arseneault. "I want to fess up."

He said a site visit with Jacobs Engineering confirmed that the city’s noise study was thorough and considered traffic noise.

The Confluence Parkway project is a 2.5-mile bypass which includes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River to connect the city with Highways 2 and 97 to the north.

.