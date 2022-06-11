Pybus Public Market Sponsoring Feed Haiti-Wenatchee Packathon

Pybus Public Market is sponsoring the Feed Haiti-Wenatchee Packathon, June 18 and 19th.

The Packathon is a community effort to help ease hunger and relieve suffering in Haiti. Packathon organizer, Dr. Dale Peterson says this volunteer project is an important way for the Wenatchee community to make a difference, one family at a time. "All outreaches are great," Peterson said, " But this one is personal-from our table to theirs."

Peterson says the volunteer effort will do as intended because the reputable Catholic organization Haiti Health Promise will handle the donation and delivery through their warehouses and medical outreach programs. "They have a nutrition center that the Haitian people know they can come to," Peterson said, "And their children who are suffering from malnutrition can come and get food, and supplements there, and we help them get back to health."

Peterson says volunteers ages 8 and up are needed to come and package nutritious meals, helping to relieve suffering, and offer hope. "We're going to have a semi-load of beans and rice coming in," he said, "They're pre-cooked pinto beans and rice, some dried vegetables, and a couple of tablespoons of powdered supplements, for a complete nutritional benefit."

The Packathon will have three sessions on Saturday the 18th, the first session begins at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., then 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and a third session from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Sunday the 19th, two sessions are scheduled beginning at 12 noon to 2:00 p.m., and the second session beginning at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Peterson says financial contributions are welcome, "We want to raise $35,000 to cover costs." To register as a volunteer or make a donation, go to classy.org and search for wenatchee packathon.