Quincy Police Not Connected to Group Using Its Name

Quincy Police Not Connected to Group Using Its Name

Photo from Quincy Police Department Facebook

Quincy Police are advising the public that they have no connection to a group seeking donations on its behalf.

Chief Keith Siebert displayed a letter on social media that included the phrase "Quincy Police" in its pitch for donations.

Siebert said he'd never heard of the group - Citizens Behind the Badge - before he first viewed the letter several days ago.

He then suggested people find a locally known group, such as the Quincy Community Food Bank, if they want to donate to a nonprofit.

Siebert said Citizens Behind the Badge may be a legit organization, but noted any money sent to it does not come back to Quincy Police.

Anyone who has more questions is asked to please stop by the PD for a chat.

Citizens Behind the Badge bills itself as the leading voice of the American people in support of the men and women in law enforcement.

It's classified as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, which means it has ability to engage in political and lobbying activity.

Donations 501(c)(4) organizations are not tax deductible, but can be written off as business expenses.

Image from Quincy Police
loading...
Filed Under: nonprofit, quincy, quincy police
Categories: KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top