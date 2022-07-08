Quincy Police Not Connected to Group Using Its Name

Quincy Police are advising the public that they have no connection to a group seeking donations on its behalf.

Chief Keith Siebert displayed a letter on social media that included the phrase "Quincy Police" in its pitch for donations.

Siebert said he'd never heard of the group - Citizens Behind the Badge - before he first viewed the letter several days ago.

He then suggested people find a locally known group, such as the Quincy Community Food Bank, if they want to donate to a nonprofit.

Siebert said Citizens Behind the Badge may be a legit organization, but noted any money sent to it does not come back to Quincy Police.

Anyone who has more questions is asked to please stop by the PD for a chat.

Citizens Behind the Badge bills itself as the leading voice of the American people in support of the men and women in law enforcement.

It's classified as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, which means it has ability to engage in political and lobbying activity.

Donations 501(c)(4) organizations are not tax deductible, but can be written off as business expenses.