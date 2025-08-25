An early morning fire destroyed an RV and several nearby outbuildings in a Quincy neighborhood Sunday, but no injuries were reported.

Grant County Fire Crews responded to the 700 block of 4th Avenue SE around 6:30 a.m. Flames spread from the RV to adjacent structures and scorched the exterior of a nearby home before firefighters contained the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

