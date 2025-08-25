Early Morning Fire Destroys RV in Quincy Neighborhood
An early morning fire destroyed an RV and several nearby outbuildings in a Quincy neighborhood Sunday, but no injuries were reported.
Get our free mobile app
Grant County Fire Crews responded to the 700 block of 4th Avenue SE around 6:30 a.m. Flames spread from the RV to adjacent structures and scorched the exterior of a nearby home before firefighters contained the blaze.
The cause remains under investigation.
See How Firefighters Fight Fires Around the World
10 Tips to Prevent Wildfires from the US Department of Interior
Forecasters believe 2025 has the potential for widespread fires. Over 90% are caused by humans. Here's how you can prevent wildfires.
Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS